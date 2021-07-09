Two ‘New Lionel Messi-Like Players’ Are Set To Debut For Ronald Koeman At Barcelona, According To Rumors

Two teenage players called “New Lionel Messi” may be on their way to making their Barcelona debut.

Despite a disastrous finish to the previous season, Barcelona is set to re-appoint Ronald Koeman as the club’s head coach.

According to French outlet Lions De L’Atlas, Koeman “will have numerous Barca B players” assessed in pre-season training this offseason, with a couple of names already on the team’s roster, including Kays Ruiz-Atil and Ilias Akhomach.

Following recent speculations that his arrival would be revealed “in the coming days,” Ruiz-Atil will join the group as he prepares for his first season under Koeman.

According to the source, the Dutchman is slated to begin training sessions for the new season on July 12.

In recent weeks, the 18-year-old has been extensively linked with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona after confirming his departure from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Akhomach, on the other hand, has already made an impression as a member of Barcelona B after making his Catalan debut last season.

Akhomach’s future with Barcelona B is assured, according to manager Garcia Pimienta, after he made an impact in his maiden game with the Spanish club.

“What’s evident is that the academy is producing a lot of players, and [Akhomach] is definitely someone we’ll be thinking about this season,” Pimienta said last year.

Even more intriguing is the fact that both Ruiz-Atil and Akhomach have been compared to Messi.

Patrick Kluivert, Akhomach’s mentor and director of La Masia, was the first to bestow the honor in 2019.

In an interview, Kluivert remarked of Akhomach, “He is the Messi who is coming.” “What’s more, he already resembles me in certain ways. Horacio Gaggioli, the person who brought Messi to Barcelona, is his agent and he is left-handed.”

Ruiz-Atil, on the other hand, was dubbed the “New Messi” by the media because of his deft ballhandling, effective use of both feet, and astute playmaking abilities that mirrored those of the Argentine.

Apart from Ruiz-Atil and Akhomach, Ansu Fati, who is seen as Messi’s heir apparent at Barcelona, is expected to return.

Fati is ready to make his comeback, according to a previous source, after being cleared by Barcelona’s doctors to join the team’s pre-season training on July 12.

Fati’s return, on the other hand, will not be. Brief News from Washington Newsday.