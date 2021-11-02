Two more people have been rescued from a high-rise collapse in Lagos.

On Tuesday, Nigerian rescuers retrieved two more survivors from the ruins of a collapsed Lagos high-rise building and were in contact with others buried beneath the rubble, a day after the accident killed at least seven people and trapped many more.

The 21-story building was still under construction when it collapsed into a pile of concrete slabs in Nigeria’s commercial capital’s opulent Ikoyi area on Monday.

Rescuers claim to have pulled seven survivors from the rubble so far, but construction workers fear hundreds of their coworkers are still trapped inside.

Two of the seven were rescued earlier on Tuesday, according to Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“There’s still a chance that there are a lot more within. I just chatted with a few of them a few minutes ago, and their voices are powerful.” In a statement issued late Monday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari asked “authorities to amp up efforts in rescue operations” for the victims.

A day after the fall, however, family were frantic for information about individuals who had gone missing.

Fawas Sanni, 21, and Afolabi Sanni, 17, were shell-shocked as they sat on the pavement beside the crushed remnants of the structure, waiting for news of their sibling.

Fawas wiped a tear from his cheek as he continued, “Our sister is inside.”

Zainab, their 25-year-old sister, was assigned to the building site by the National Youth Service Corps on September 6.

“I was the last one to speak to her before she left for work yesterday morning,” the older brother added, his hands covering his face.

Enahoro The rescue operation enraged Tony, a volunteer rescuer.

“I retrieved three bodies, then the troops chased us away,” he explained. “What is the state of affairs in this country? I despise this country “He was enraged. Although it is too early to establish why the Ikoyi building collapsed, Lagos emergency management agency manager Femi Oke-Osanyintolu stated construction breaches had occurred.

“To avoid a repeat,” he told AFP, “we’re going to go to the bottom of the problem.”

The governor of Lagos State has ordered an investigation.

Early on Tuesday, two excavators were digging in the concrete pile as the gathering outside the building increased.

A man who did not want to be identified claimed he spoke to relatives and acquaintances to gather names of individuals who were still trapped beneath the rubble.

Moses Oladipo, 65, was waiting for word from his 50-year-old son across the street from the crash site. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.