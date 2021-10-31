Two Manchester United players were “a disgrace” against Liverpool, according to Roy Keane.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has slammed Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw for their roles in their team’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

In a day to forget for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the Reds won a historic 5-0 triumph over their bitter rivals in the Premier League game at Old Trafford last Sunday.

And, despite United’s 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday evening easing the strain on their manager, Keane couldn’t help but take a swipe at his former club before the game.

Keane slammed Maguire for “sounding like a robot” after games, as well as criticizing Shaw’s current play and claiming Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unfit for United.

He stated, ” “It had been a humiliating performance.

“During the week, I heard Bryan Robson, a wonderful Manchester United player and a man full of courage, say that the players had given up, which I believe is the worst insult you can make to a professional footballer. Unacceptable.

“There was a lot of discussion this week, a lot of nonsense from players, and apologies all over the place.”

“It’s not going to work.” All of that crap coming from players and teams like Rashford and Maguire is nonsense.

“Fernandes missed a penalty against Villa a few weeks ago. Simply show up and offer everything you have for the club, which they did not do last week. The concept of players donating is the harshest insult a professional football player can receive.” “They need to show some character,” he told Sky Sports before continuing.

“United have a lot of great players, especially up front, but a lot of players defensively, especially the two men in midfield, but Maguire and Shaw were an absolute disgrace to the club last week.”

“These are well-known international players.” I don’t think Palace would accept Wan-Bissaka back! Manchester United won’t take him because he isn’t good enough.

“I don’t have a feel for the ball, and I can’t make decisions.” But, over the years, Manchester United has always had players with character and personalities, something I don’t see in this squad.

“I recall Maguire saying earlier in the week, he was like a.”

