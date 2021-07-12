Two Everton striker prospects are off to a strong start in what might be a breakout season.

Everton’s first training match of the season provided a unique opportunity for a number of players to impress Rafa Benitez.

Although it was not the new manager’s first official game in charge, he will have been pleased to watch the Blues beat Accrington Stanley 3-0 at Finch Farm on Saturday.

Intriguingly, it was the teenagers who stole the show when it came to goals, with Tom Cannon, Lewis Gibson, and Anthony Gordon all scoring.

That may have been a pivotal moment in what he hopes would be a memorable campaign for the former.

After signing his first professional deal with Everton in March, he will be ecstatic to be given an early chance by the new boss during pre-season.

After his quarantine, Moise Kean returned to training on Saturday, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison still away on international duty.

Cannon was able to maintain his rapid ascent through the ranks over the last three years by rising up to some level of senior duty, and he also got himself on the scoreboard.

Cannon timed his move in behind the defence well after a fantastic through ball from Alex Iwobi, eventually poking the ball home after his initial effort was stopped by the goalie.

Any Everton fan who has seen the 18-year-old in action before would not be surprised to see him get on the scoresheet in this fashion.

Cannon began to make his way into the under-23 setup last season after scoring plenty of goals for the under-18s in recent campaigns.

For David Unsworth’s team, he made 13 appearances from the bench and one start, scoring two goals in the process.

With the possibility of Ellis Simms stepping up to first-team responsibilities or being sent out on loan once more, there could be a vacancy up front for the U23s once more.

In that regard, however, the 18-year-old would certainly have competition from another young striker who was given a chance on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis Dobbin didn’t get on the scoresheet like Cannon, but he’ll have been happy to receive some playing time. The summary comes to a close.