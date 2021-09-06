Two Everton bids that were turned down hint at Marcel Brands’ potential transfer plan.

Everton’s transfer window took a different turn this year than in prior years.

The Blues have never been afraid to blow the cash when it comes to signing new arrivals, especially since Farhad Moshiri originally revealed his stake in the club back in 2016.

When it came to this summer, though, that became a problem.

Everton’s financial condition, with unprecedented losses disclosed in previous accounts and a global pandemic still to consider, limited the moves they could make.

As a result, over the course of the transfer window, five players arrived to Goodison Park for a total of less than £2 million.

Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Demarai Gray, Andy Lonergan, and Salomon Rondon will all add quality and experience to the squad without costing the club a fortune in transfer money in the coming season.

This year, the club took a different approach, spending lesser sums on solid and experienced players.

However, there was another aspect to the Blues’ operation that may have gone unnoticed.

While the players that did arrive at Goodison Park over the summer are unquestionably for the now, other aspects of Everton’s strategy hinted to a long-term vision.

Two failed bids in particular signaled the potential for future business.

Daniel Jebbison initially made headlines with a goal against Everton, scoring after just seven minutes at Goodison Park to give Sheffield United a 1-0 victory at the close of last season.

After starting the season on loan at Chorley in the National League, a goal in the Premier League marked the start of a meteoric rise for the youthful striker.

Over the summer, his performances piqued the Blues’ interest as Moise Kean’s long-term future on Merseyside remained uncertain.

With the possibility of the Italy international leaving, Everton needed to make sure they had enough cover at the top of the pitch for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

At one point, it appeared as if Jebbison could have been given that role, with a great deal of responsibility resting on his shoulders.

“Summary concludes.”