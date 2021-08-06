Two Belarusian coaches have been barred from competing in the Olympics due to the removal of Tsimanouskaya.

Two Belarusian coaches have had their accreditations for the Tokyo Olympics revoked after an alleged attempt to persuade a sprinter to return home, which garnered widespread outrage.

The International Olympic Committee announced on Friday that Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich’s accreditations had been revoked and that they had left the Olympic Village.

The body announced this week that it was looking into the couple’s role in the case of Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who sought protection at a Tokyo airport to escape being deported.

She said she feared for her life if she was forced to return to Belarus, which has been gripped by political turmoil and a crackdown on dissent since strongman Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected last year in disputed elections.

Tsimanouskaya is one of almost 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

Her problems in Tokyo stemmed from a post on Instagram in which she chastised her coaches for entering her into a race without first alerting her.

The two coaches “will be given an opportunity to be heard,” according to the IOC, but the sanctions were imposed “in the interest of the athletes” from Belarus who are still in Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday after receiving a humanitarian visa, declaring herself “glad to be safe.”

Tsimanouskaya, who had been entered in the 100 and 200 meters, had complained about being entered into the 4x400m relay without being consulted, and the row erupted.

She stated that she was “surprised that the incident became such a political scandal because it began as a sporting issue,” and that she was “not considering political refuge” in EU member Poland.

Tsimanouskaya stated, “I just want to follow my sporting career.”

Tsimanouskaya’s suspected return to Belarus has sparked outrage, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accusing Minsk of “another act of international repression.”

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, caused international uproar in May when he dispatched a fighter jet to intercept a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania in order to apprehend a dissident on board.

Belarus has been a target of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since last year. Lukashenko and his son Viktor have been barred from competing in Olympic competitions due to athletes being singled out for their political beliefs.

Lukashenko informed sports administrators and sportsmen shortly before the Tokyo Games that he expected good results in Japan.

“Before you do anything, think about it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.