TV station, live stream, and how to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan

Liverpool will play AC Milan at Anfield on Wednesday evening to begin their Champions League campaign.

After defeating Leeds 3-0 at Elland Road on Sunday, the Reds head into their first group round match.

With goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp’s team cruised through Leeds United. However, the game was overshadowed by Harvey Elliott’s devastating ankle injury.

The victory moved the Reds into third place in the Premier League table, and they will be optimistic going into their Group B opening.

Here’s what you should know…

LIVE SCORES, GOALS, AND ANALYSIS FOR LIVERPOOL vs. MILAN

The Reds will face AC Milan on Wednesday, September 15th, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on BT Sport 2. The game begins at 8 p.m.

Subscribers to BT Sport may also watch the action live on the BT Sport website and app.

If you don’t already have a BT Sport subscription, you may upgrade or check out the current packages by clicking here.

BT Sport Monthly Passes, on the other hand, are available for £25.

Elliott and Neco Williams are both out, while Roberto Firmino is a doubt – Diogo Jota will continue to lead the attack if Firmino isn’t available.

In defense, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are expected to continue their partnership, while captain Jordan Henderson, who started on the bench against Leeds on Sunday, is expected to replace the injured Elliott.

After recuperating from coronavirus, former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud should be eligible for AC Milan’s trip to Merseyside, and will be hoping to start ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, who was injured in Milan’s 2-0 win over Lazio over the weekend, will miss the match, as will Rade Krunic.

Fikayo Tomori, a former Chelsea centre-back, has thrived in Italy since joining Milan in the summer and will likely partner Alessio Romagnoli at Anfield.