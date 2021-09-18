TV channel, live streaming, and how to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

When Liverpool takes on Crystal Palace this afternoon, they will be hoping to maintain their unblemished start to the Premier League season.

After defeating Leeds United at Elland Road last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Due to a hamstring injury, the Reds will be missing Roberto Firmino once again, and Klopp mentioned at his press conference on Friday that he intended to rotate his players for the encounter.

While Palace are coming off their first Premier League victory of the season against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

And here’s everything Reds fans need to know about the match…

The game is expected to take place on Saturday, September 18, at 3 p.m. at Anfield.

After being overlooked by the broadcasters, the game will not be televised live on television.

Despite the fact that Liverpool’s first four Premier League games were all shown live on television, this one will not.

The game will not be streamed live in the UK for Reds fans, but you can follow all the action via Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s live blog from Anfield.

Paul Gorst, our resident Liverpool correspondent at home and away, and Ian Doyle, our Chief Liverpool writer, will both be present at Anfield.

While Marcus Banks and Mark Wakefield will be in charge at home, the duo will be on hand to deliver live updates and analysis on the game.