TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for Brentford versus Liverpool.

When Liverpool takes on Brentford this afternoon, they will be seeking to continue their strong start to the 2021/22 season.

The Bees have had a successful start to the season and have adjusted well to their new surroundings after being promoted from the Championship.

During his pre-match press conference, Brentford manager Thomas Frank heaped praise on Liverpool, praising the club’s ability to inflict damage from all angles.

Ivan Toney will be the man to watch for the hosts, as his 33 goals were crucial to the team’s victory last season.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s match.

The game begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Yes, it is.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League starting at 5 p.m.

If you don’t already have a Sky Sports subscription, here’s a rundown of the many options.

You may also keep up with all the latest news on our liveblog.

The Sky Go app allows Sky Sports subscribers to watch the action on their mobile device, tablet, computer, or gaming console.

This can be downloaded for free on a device from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or by visiting the following website on a computer.

Prior to today’s game, Jurgen Klopp delivered a full injury update.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit and ready to play for Liverpool again after missing last weekend’s triumph against Crystal Palace due to illness.

Roberto Firmino is ‘in contention,’ while James Milner and Neco Williams have returned to training ahead of the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium.

Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara, the midfield duo, will not feature in the game, as they have been out of the team for longer than expected.