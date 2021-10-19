TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and early team news for Atletico Madrid versus Liverpool.

In the third round of their 2021/22 Winners League campaign, Liverpool takes on Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid tonight.

The Reds are in the best possible position after six points in six games, but their recent record against tonight’s opponents leaves a lot to be desired.

Two draws in the group stage of the 2008/2009 Champions League were followed by two knockout losses, the first in the 2009/10 Europa League and the second in the 2019/20 Champions League.

After having their weekend encounter against Granada postponed, Madrid has had plenty of time to prepare for tonight’s meeting.

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 tonight.

The game will begin at 7.45 p.m. ET. The game begins at 8 p.m.

Subscribers to BT Sport may watch the game via the BT Sport app, which is accessible on mobile, tablet, and gaming consoles.

The return of Fabinho and Alisson Becker from Brazil has given Liverpool a boost. Following the international break, the two flew directly to Madrid.

Fabinho is expected to replace either Naby Keita or James Milner when he returns.

Jose Giminez, Matheus Cunha, and Marcos Llorente might all return to Atletico Madrid.

Due to Stefan Savic’s ban, Diego Simeone will have to find a solution to his defensive problems.

If Giminez is ruled out, Geoffrey Kondogbia, a midfielder, is expected to fill in at center-back.