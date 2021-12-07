TV channel, kick-off time, live streaming, and team news for AC Milan vs Liverpool.

On Tuesday, Liverpool will face AC Milan in their final Champions League group encounter.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad has had a flawless start to their campaign, winning all five of their group games thus far.

If Liverpool wins, they will become the first English team to win all three points in a Champions League group stage, and only the seventh in the competition’s history.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan, on the other hand, know that a win might guarantee them a spot in the last 16 if Porto and Atletico Madrid draw in the other group game.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

The match between AC Milan and Liverpool will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45 p.m.

The Champions League’s sixth matchday, and the final round of group games, will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7.

Subscribers to BT Sport will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport app or Sky Go.

Several of Liverpool’s major names look to have been left at home, with Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, and Thiago Alcantara all missing from the team.

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed back Naby Keita and Joe Gomez, as well as other academy players, to Italy, but Roberto Firmino is still missing.

Pietro Pellegri and Rafael Leao, who were substituted off over the weekend, are both doubtful for the encounter for Milan, adding to the club’s expanding injury list.

Although Theo Hernandez is expected to recover from his sickness, Milan will likely be without Simon Kjaer, Ante Rebic, and Olivier Giroud.