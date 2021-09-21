TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, team news, and how to watch Norwich City versus Liverpool.

Liverpool will play Norwich City in the Carabao Cup for the first time in the 2012/13 season this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have a poor record in this competition, having been eliminated early on several occasions in recent seasons.

Liverpool will face Daniel Farke’s team, whom Klopp’s side thrashed 3-0 on the opening day of the Premier League season, for a place in the fourth round of the competition.

The Reds have had a solid start to the season, having yet to lose a game and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run when they face Norwich.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

At 7:45 p.m., the match at Carrow Road will begin.

Yes.

The match between Liverpool and East Anglia will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

The Washington Newsday, on the other hand, will be running a live blog during the proceedings to keep you informed.

Paul Gorst, The Washington Newsday’s Liverpool journalist, and Ian Doyle, The Washington Newsday’s chief Liverpool writer, will both be in attendance and providing live updates on the game.

For tonight’s match against the Canaries, Liverpool are set to make several changes.

Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to start in goal, while midfielder Curtis Jones will make his 50th appearance for the team.

Kaide Gordon, a Reds academy product, is in line to make his first-team debut.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino are still injured and will not play this evening for Liverpool, while Thiago Alcantara and Neco Williams are also out.