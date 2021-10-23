TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, and team news for Everton versus Watford.

When Everton hosts Watford on Saturday, they will be looking to get back on track.

The Blues were defeated 1-0 by West Ham at Goodison Park last weekend, and will look to bounce back in front of a home crowd against the Hornets.

Claudio Ranieri’s team was recently defeated 5-0 by Liverpool in the seasoned Italian coach’s debut match in charge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:Everton versus Watford kicks off at 3 p.m., as is customary.

Regrettably, no.

Unlike previous season, the 3 p.m. blackout for football matches in England has been reinstated.

During the 2020/21 campaign, this long-standing rule was lifted. Normal service has since resumed, with fans returning to the stadiums.

There is no live stream available for this match.

However, you can stay up to speed on all the action thanks to our dedicated live blog, which will keep you updated throughout the match.

The Washington Newsday’s Adam Jones and Phil Kirkbride will be in attendance at Goodison Park.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has received both good and terrible news this week.

Yerry Mina, who injured his hamstring in training, will be sidelined for the Blues this weekend, according to the Spanish coach. Following a busy international break, the Colombian defender was on the bench for last weekend’s match against West Ham.

Benitez, on the other hand, received a much-needed boost this week when he revealed that Richarlison was back in full training and ready to play against his former club Watford.

The news comes at a perfect moment for Everton, since the club announced that Dominic Calvert-return Lewin’s from injury has been hampered, and he will be out for several weeks.

Watford welcome back ex-Blue Joshua King this weekend after a knee injury, while full-back Kiko Femenia is a doubt after picking up a knock against Liverpool.