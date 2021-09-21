TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, and how to watch QPR vs Everton

Everton’s Carabao Cup trip continues this evening, as Rafael Benitez’s side prepares to play QPR in the competition’s third round.

To set up this tie, the Blues defeated Huddersfield Town in round two, with goals from Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend guaranteeing passage.

The Toffees will look to bounce back from their poor performance at Villa Park on Saturday, when they suffered their first competitive defeat under Benitez.

Everton’s opponents in the fourth round of the EFL Cup are QPR, who will be hoping to cause an upset when the two sides meet.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

At 7:45 p.m., the match at Loftus Road will begin.

It isn’t the case.

The match between Norwich City and Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports tonight, while Manchester United’s home match against West Ham United will be broadcast live on Wednesday evening.

Everton fans will not be able to watch the game online.

However, you can follow all of the action from the match on our dedicated live blog, which will be updated during the game to keep you informed.

The Washington Newsday’s Phil Kirkbride and Adam Jones will be in attendance to support Benitez as he attempts to lead Everton into the next round of the competition.

Everton were missing a number of first-team players in their 3-0 loss to Aston Villa, and it’s likely that those players, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Seamus Coleman, and Jordan Pickford, will be absent for the League Cup match.

Meanwhile, striker Salomon Rondon, who played against Dean Smith’s side on Saturday, might earn his second start for the Blues.

Benitez informed evertonfc.com on his players ahead of this cup match: “We didnâ€TMt have any issues after the game (against Aston Villa). Normally, the players who were playing were accessible, whether they were fatigued or not.

“We still have the same challenges we had before. James is now unavailable due to an injury. We have more or less because Gbamin is injured and unavailable.” “The summary comes to an end.”