TV channel, kick-off time, and live streaming for Liverpool versus Man City.

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield in one of the most anticipated games of the season.

The two clubs are now tied for first place in the league table, with the Reds only one point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool drew 3-3 with Brentford last weekend, but bounced back emphatically in the Champions League with a 5-1 hammering of Porto in midweek.

Meanwhile, City upset Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, but they couldn’t overcome Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, losing 2-0 in the French capital.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game on Sunday.

The Premier League’s final matchday seven game will take place on Sunday, October 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event will broadcast Liverpool against Manchester City live.

To keep you up to date, The Washington Newsday will be providing live text coverage via a live blog before, during, and after the match.

Yes, Sky Sports subscribers may watch the match live online via Sky Go.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know about the Sky Sports bundles on offer.

The major news this week is that Liverpool will be without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is recovering from a groin problem that forced him to miss the midweek match against Porto.

Another missing is Thiago, although Jurgen Klopp expects both players to return after the international break.

“No ‘news’ indicates they are doing well, but they won’t have enough time to be back against City, but I expect them both to be back after the international break,” he said on the club website on Thursday.

“But we have a good team, so we still have answers, and we have to utilise them, and sure, I think the boys will be back after the international break.”

Guardiola has revealed that Manchester City will be missing Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan.