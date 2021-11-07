TV channel for West Ham versus Liverpool, as well as live streams and injury updates.

Liverpool will travel to London to face Premier League high-flyers West Ham United, with only two points separating the two sides going into the game.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are the league’s only unbeaten team, will face a difficult task.

West Ham has won two games in a row and is unbeaten in their past three.

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 in midweek in Europe, but the Hammers were forced to a 2-2 draw against Genk.

Last season, Liverpool won both games against West Ham, 2-1 at Anfield and 3-1 in this match in January.

The visit of Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday, November 7 is the second of two Premier League matches on that day.

Both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast West Ham against Liverpool, with coverage beginning at 4.00 p.m. for a 4.30 p.m. kick-off.

If you don’t already have a Sky Sports subscription, you can upgrade or look at the current packages.

In his pre-match news conference, Klopp confirmed that Firmino will miss the game due to a hamstring injury he acquired in the 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, and that he will be out for at least a month.

Injuries have kept Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones out of the lineup, but they should be returning after the international break.

The Hammers have no severe injuries, with the exceptions of Andriy Yarmalenko and Nikola Vlasic, who are both questionable.