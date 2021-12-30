Tutu’s body is on display at the South African Cathedral.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s body was carried into a historic cathedral where he once railed against white rule on Thursday, allowing South Africans to say their final goodbyes to the anti-apartheid icon.

Six Anglican clergymen carried a plain pine casket with a little bunch of carnations on top.

After priests burned incense over Tutu’s coffin before it was hoisted from the hearse, Thabo Makgoba, Tutu’s successor, performed a prayer.

As the casket entered the cathedral in the city center, Tutu’s widow, Leah, walked gently behind it.

On New Year’s Day, the untiring spiritual and political leader, who died peacefully on Boxing Day at the age of 90, will be cremated and his ashes interred.

Tutu will lay in state at the Anglican Church’s St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday and Friday, allowing as many people as possible to pay their final farewell to the much-loved clergyman and human rights activist.

Outside the church waiting for Tutu’s remains to arrive, Reverend Gilmore Fry told AFP that Tutu’s laying in state had been prolonged to two days “for fear of a crowd.”

Tutu’s ashes will be deposited inside his stonewalled old parish, where he preached for many years and where bells have been ringing in his honor for 10 minutes at midday every day since Monday, following a private cremation.

Hundreds of people have flocked to the cathedral since Sunday to lay flowers and sign a book of condolences for Tutu, who served as the Anglican archbishop of Cape Town for a decade until 1996.

“We’ve come to pay our respects,” said Joan Coulson, 70, who arrived early in the morning with her sister to be among the first to see the casket in the cathedral.

Tutu, her “rock star,” was the first person she met when she was 15 years old. “I’d compare him to Elvis Presley,” says the author, referring to the American rock and roll icon.

“St Peter will say ‘take it easy’ no ructions!” Coulson joked, implying that the outspoken priest will be a rabble-rouser even in paradise.

The multi-colored national flag of South Africa is flying at half-mast across the country.

Every day until the funeral, several ceremonies are held across the country.

In accordance with his wishes, the funeral will be simple.

His foundation stated that “he did not want any ostentatiousness or wasteful spending,” and that he even “requested that the coffin be the cheapest available.”

On the day of his funeral, only a bouquet of flowers from his family will be on display in the cathedral.

The Washington Newsday Brief News is now available.