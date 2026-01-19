Tusker Coach Okere Sees Silver Lining in Leopards Rout Ahead of Bandari Clash

Tusker FC coach Charles Okere has called the team’s humbling 4-0 loss to AFC Leopards a “necessary awakening,” insisting that the defeat has unlocked a new psychological edge within his squad as they prepare for a critical showdown with Bandari.

After the bruising loss at Nyayo National Stadium, which left Tusker six points adrift of the league leaders, Okere rejected claims of a crisis. Instead, he framed the loss as a vital wake-up call that has reinvigorated his team. Speaking at the Ruaraka training ground, Okere emphasized that while the result was disappointing, it had sparked a renewed sense of determination among the players. “Football is played in the mind first,” Okere explained. “The 4-0 result was painful, yes. It was embarrassing for a brand like Tusker. But in the debris of that loss, I saw players who are now angry.”

According to Okere, the defeat to Leopards has forced Tusker to confront the reality that talent alone won’t secure the title. He pointed out a brief 20-minute spell in the first half, during which Tusker had controlled possession, as a rare positive moment in an otherwise lackluster display. However, critics have highlighted defensive frailties, especially as Tusker faltered in the second half against Leopards’ pace. Okere’s upbeat perspective now sets the stage for a pivotal match against Bandari.

The Challenge of Bandari

Bandari’s defensive resilience at home presents a formidable challenge for Okere’s men. The Dockers have conceded only five goals at Mbaraki Sports Club this season, making them one of the toughest teams to break down in the league. Okere is aware of the difficulties ahead, but insists that his side’s “newfound anger” will fuel their quest for a vital result.

In the aftermath of the Leopards loss, squad changes seem inevitable. Insider sources suggest goalkeeper Brian Bwire could be dropped after his shaky performance, with Okere signaling that no player’s place in the starting XI is guaranteed. “Nobody is safe,” Okere warned. “If you don’t show me the hunger to rectify the Leopards mistake, you don’t travel.”

A Pragmatic Approach

With a crucial match ahead, Okere is placing emphasis on tactical discipline, particularly focusing on “transition discipline,” an area exploited by AFC Leopards. “We were naive,” he admitted, reflecting on his side’s lack of defensive cohesion after pushing forward in attack. Against Bandari, Okere promised a more pragmatic Tusker, one focused on grinding out a result rather than trying to entertain. “We are going there to grind a result, not to entertain,” he declared.

As Tusker departs for Mombasa, the pressure is mounting on Okere to turn their frustrations into points. With a second consecutive loss potentially derailing their title hopes before February, the stakes could not be higher for both the coach and his players. In Kenyan football, it’s not about philosophy—winning is all that counts.