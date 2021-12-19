Turnout in Hong Kong’s ‘Patriots Only’ polls is low.

On Sunday, Hong Kongers voted for city legislators under Beijing’s new “patriots only” regulations, which substantially cut the number of directly elected seats and tightly control who can compete for office.

It is the first legislative election since China imposed a new political framework on Hong Kong two years ago in response to large and frequently deadly pro-democracy protests.

Only 20 of the 90 parliamentary seats are being directly elected, and all candidates have been screened for patriotism and political devotion to China.

The majority of the seats, 40, are being chosen by a committee of 1,500 Beijing loyalists.

The remaining 30 are picked by pro-Beijing committees made up of special-interest and business representatives.

1.1 million people, or around 25% of the electorate, had voted ten hours after polling booths opened.

By the same point in 2016, 40% of voters had cast ballots.

At 10.30 p.m., polling locations will close (1430 GMT).

Daniel So, a 65-year-old technology worker, was among the first to line up at a polling station in the affluent Mid-Levels area.

“The young people are not engaged in this election because foreign politicians and the media have misled them,” he told AFP. “China is doing wonderfully well right now.” Three demonstrators from the pro-democracy League of Social Democrats screamed “I want genuine universal suffrage” as Hong Kong Premier Carrie Lam arrived to vote.

“(Lam) claimed that this would strengthen the electoral system, but in reality, it took away Hong Kongers’ freedom to vote,” campaigner Chan Po-ying told reporters.

The government purchased front pages and billboards in newspapers, mailed leaflets to every home, sent text messages to mobile phones reminding people to vote, and made public transportation free for the day.

Despite the media push, recent polls suggest that only 48% of respondents intend to vote, a new low, and that 52% believe there is no candidate worthy of support.

Starry Lee, the chair of the DAB, the largest pro-Beijing party, urged people to attend.

“The feedback from the polling places revealed that few people are voting,” she told reporters.

Loy, a 20-year-old accountant, said she had no intention of casting her ballot.

“My vote will be meaningless because the people of Beijing will prevail in the end,” she told AFP.

A 74-year-old man named Lo claimed he didn’t recognize most of the “new faces” on the street in North Point, a neighbourhood known for government support. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.