Turkey’s currency is under pressure from the economy.

Turkey’s currency hit new lows on Thursday as Ankara dealt with the twin blows of being added to a terrorism funding and anti-money laundering watch list, as well as an interest rate decrease that economists worry may lead to hyperinflation.

Despite growing inflation and a new burst of foreign currency buying by ordinary Turks, the central bank decided to drop its policy rate to 16 percent from 18 percent on one of the lira’s worst days of the year.

On suspicions that the bank had lost its final vestiges of independence from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a well-known opponent of high interest rates, the lira dropped more than 2.5 percent versus the dollar.

In a letter to clients, the Oxford Economics consultancy said, “The dramatic drop is utterly unwarranted by the inflation prognosis.”

“The rate decrease has intensified hyperinflation fears, and as a result, investors have opted to ditch the Turkish currency even more,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Erdogan has been pressuring the policy-making bank to lower interest rates in order to increase lending, encourage investment, and support economic growth.

This expansionary policy has aided Turkey’s economy in growing and outperforming its developing market rivals during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, there have been serious downsides as well.

Since the beginning of the year, the lira has lost one-fifth of its value versus the dollar, and annual inflation has risen to about 20%, quadrupling the government’s objective.

To preserve their decreasing funds, Turks are exchanging their liras for foreign currencies and gold.

“The market will have to be persuaded to trust the lira once more,” Razaqzada remarked.

The cut came despite rising requests from business leaders, notably Turkey’s main trade association, for the bank to reclaim its independence and focus on exchange rate stabilization.

According to Eurasia Group, Erdogan is in danger of “dragging the Turkish economy into a president-made crisis.”

Turkey’s financial woes were exacerbated on Thursday when the country was added to a “grey list” of countries under scrutiny for failing to tackle money laundering and terrorism financing.

The designation by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force threatens to severely restrict foreign direct investment, which is already a fraction of what it was a decade ago when Turkey’s economy was thriving.

The ruling was deemed “unfair” by Turkey’s finance ministry.

Many of Turkey’s problems, according to economists, have already been included into market valuations.

Erdogan, on the other hand, is now facing potentially alarming murmurs of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.