Turkey, Wales’ Euro 2020 Group A opponent, is examined in greater detail.

On Wednesday, Wales will face Turkey in their second Euro 2020 match.

Wales drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their first Group A match, while Turkey was defeated 3-0 by Italy.

The PA news agency focuses on the Turkish team before of the match in Baku.

Form

Turkey entered Euro 2020 with a six-game unbeaten streak under their belt and were widely regarded as dark horses for the tournament. They finished second in their Euro 2020 qualification group behind France, but overcame them 2-0 at home to take four points away from the world champions. In March, Turkey began their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with convincing victories over Holland (4-2) and Norway (3-0), as well as a 3-3 draw with Latvia. However, in their Euro 2020 opening against Italy in Rome, they were far behind the pace and were overawed.

Coach

Senol Gunes is back in command after leading Turkey to third place in the 2002 World Cup and was crowned UEFA coach of the year for his efforts. Between 2000 to 2004, the 69-year-old was in command of the national team. Gunes has spent his entire coaching career in Turkey, with the exception of a two-year stint at FC Seoul in South Korea from 2007 to 2009. He returned to Trabzonspor for a third time after spending four years with Besiktas from 2015 to 2019. Gunes led Besiktas to two Turkish Super Lig wins before returning to Turkey in 2019.

Tactics

Turkey, as the youngest team at Euro 2020, plays with a lot of confidence. Gunes has used various tactics and formations against various opponents. Systems based on 4-2-3-1, a narrow 4-4-2 diamond and 4-3-3 have all been used at various times. Gunes went for 4-1-4-1 against Italy, but veteran striker Burak Yilmaz was isolated and Turkey’s defensive approach backfired. Full-backs Umur Meras and Zeki Celik usually add width to attacks, but the pair were camped in their own defensive third. Turkey defended too narrowly in Rome, allowing plenty of space on the outside that Italy exploited to maximum effect.

Key men

Burly striker Yilmaz is 35 but showed. (This is a short article)