Tunisia’s Jabeur defeats Romania’s Andreescu in Montreal.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia came back from a set down to beat defending winner Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-1 at the WTA hardcourt tournament in Montreal on Thursday.

Rain again interrupted the third-round upset as Birmingham winner Jabeur – the first Arab woman to win a WTA title – handed Canada its second loss of the day.

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, beat Rebecca Marino, the 220th-ranked native, 6-1, 6-3, in an hour.

With 36 wins this season, Jabeur is second on the Tour behind Sabalenka, who has 37.

Jabeur, the 13th seed, raced through the third set and advanced to her second match point. She broke Andreescu, the previous US Open champion, six times.

“This is a fantastic match,” Jabeur added. “It was a difficult one. Coming to perform Bianca in Montreal, Canada, I knew it would be difficult.”

Jabeur detected exhaustion in her opponent, who was forced to take a medical break late in the second set after landing awkwardly on her left foot.

“I guess she became a little tired,” Jabeur explained. “From the second set, I can see that. It’s perfectly natural. To be honest, I didn’t pay attention to much of what she was saying.

“I was concentrating more on myself and what I needed to do. I put a lot of effort on returning and serving better. It was quite beneficial to me in the third set.”

Jabeur will face Jessica Pegula of the United States, who needed six match points to beat compatriot Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Collins had won back-to-back titles in Palermo and San Jose when she came in Montreal, but she couldn’t hold off Pegula in a match that lasted two hours and 28 minutes and ended at 1:30 a.m.

In an all-Belarussian match, Sabalenka will face double Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, who defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2) in the quarterfinals.

For the first time in seven years, Azarenka will compete in the Canadian quarterfinals.

Azarenka commented, “It was a very good match with a lot of rallies.” “Maria did a fantastic job.

“In the crucial moments of the third set, I was able to capitalize. Those matches where I have to find a winning solution are very crucial after taking a rest (after Wimbledon).”

Sabalenka has won two of her previous three meetings with Azarenka, a compatriot nine years her senior who has won two Australian Open titles.

Marino’s progress was halted by Sabalenka. Brief News from Washington Newsday.