Tunisia, which has been ravaged by a virus, has brought Covid Care back to the country.

When Covid-19 wreaked havoc in Tunisia last September, the seed of an idea germinated. Too many patients were straining the system, so why not bring medical care to them directly?

In December 2020, charities created ‘CoviDar,’ a project named after Covid and the Arabic term for ‘home.’ It was manned by doctors and other health professionals.

Hichem Ouadi, a 60-year-old medical practitioner, is one of them, spending his week seeing and caring for coronavirus patients in their homes.

“You sleep better at home, and your loved ones are also present. “Patient morale is higher,” Dr Ouadi told AFP in Tunis as he paid a visit to a couple for a free appointment.

The GP stated, “It’s a boost to our colleagues at hospitals who are swamped.” “We need to get our hands filthy — everyone needs to pitch in.”

Many patients in the North African country may be hesitant to seek treatment due to a lack of financial resources, while others may seek treatment in hospital emergency departments because they have no one else to care for them.

This is where CoviDar comes in: it can provide early care, avoiding the need for hospitalization, and daily monitoring, allowing patients to be cared for as much as possible at home.

It now provides a critical service at a time when Tunisian hospitals are facing complete overcrowding as a result of the pandemic, and the authorities are unable to treat all of the sick.

Covid-19, according to Dr. Yves Souteyrand, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) representative for Tunisia, has proven disastrous for the country.

He told AFP that Tunisia had the highest fatality rate on the African continent and in the Arab world.

In a country of 12 million people, “more than 100 deaths every day” is “quite a lot.”

Donations have paid for 140 medics at CoviDar.

Medical students answer the phones seven days a week, receiving calls on a toll-free line and connecting callers with healthcare providers.

Sarah Souissi, a 26-year-old student who joined CoviDar in January, is one of them. During her four-hour daily shift, she receives an average of 25 calls.

“The majority of callers are relatives of Covid-19 patients who are concerned about medical care,” she explained.

CoviDar also provides post-hospitalization follow-up, according to Souad Dziri, a coordinator. This allows for “the early and safe repatriation of patients to their homes.”

According to her, the organization has treated 2,100 people, with 98 percent of them “completely recovering without hospitalization.”

