Tuchel’s star player rejects a weekly salary of $210,000 at Chelsea amid Real Madrid rumors: report

Antonio Rudiger is allegedly close to joining Real Madrid as a free agent after leaving Chelsea.

Rudiger, whose current contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2022, has turned down a new agreement for roughly $210,043, according to The Telegraph.

Apart from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich is interested in signing Rudiger, who is now regarded as one of the greatest center-backs in the world. According to Marca, Los Blancos are more likely than the Bundesliga club to satisfy the German defender’s wage demands.

Rudiger has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, who are searching for a stronger central defense partner for Raphael Varane, who they signed this summer.

Rudiger will rejoin with former Chelsea colleagues Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard if he joins Real Madrid. According to Transfermarkt, Rudiger’s current market worth is roughly $39 million, so signing him on a free transfer would be a tremendous bargain for the La Liga giants.

Rudiger, who earns about $134,079 per week under his current contract, has previously shown interest in leaving Chelsea. He has previously claimed that the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Frank Lampard’s replacement was crucial in keeping him in West London.

Even though Tuchel is anxious for Rudiger to continue at Stamford Bridge beyond this season, it appears doubtful. Chelsea are also on the danger of losing more crucial players, with Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen all having only six months left on their contracts.

Given Chelsea’s cautious approach to contract renewals, the European champions should have a busy winter and summer transfer market in 2022.

Chelsea is rumored to be considering bringing Hazard back to the Premier League. The Belgian international, who left Chelsea in the summer of 2019 to join Real Madrid, has struggled in the Spanish capital. Los Blancos have reportedly agreed to return Hazard to Chelsea in exchange for right-back Reece James, according to reports.

While Real Madrid currently leads La Liga by eight points, Chelsea has fallen behind in the Premier League title battle. Tuchel’s team is in third position in the table with 41 points, six points behind league leaders Manchester City.