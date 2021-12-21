Tuchel Reveals Position On Club Captain’s Future Amid Barcelona Link-Up In Chelsea Transfer News

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unconcerned by transfer rumors regarding one of his players.

Cesar Azpilicueta has been with Chelsea for nine years, having moved to England from Marseille in the summer of 2012.

His future with the Blues, though, has grown dubious this season as his contract has yet to be renewed.

Tuchel expressed confidence in Azpilicueta’s predicament, saying that the defender has reasons “to stay” and that there is nothing to be concerned about so far.

Tuchel told Chelsea’s official website, “I don’t see any difficulty here.” “The relationship between Azpi, me, and the club is crystal apparent. He is the captain of our ship. He has every opportunity to stay as long as he wants and become the legend he currently is.” “He’s a terrific captain and a terrific player.”” Azpilicueta, who captained Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League victory in 2021, has piqued the interest of overseas clubs, with Barcelona reportedly leading the race.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez “appreciates” Azpilicueta’s “abilities to play at right-back in a four-man defense or on the right of a back three” and is keen on bringing him to Camp Nou, according to a previous source.

Chelsea, however, would not allow it to happen, according to prominent writer Eduardo Inda, as Azpilicueta’s contract extension will undoubtedly be carried out.

“Chelsea has a one-year unilateral renewal clause, which it will employ,” Inda said. “If Chelsea decides to keep him, he will have to stay, and he will not be able to join Barca.”” After making 19 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, Azpilicueta dropped down Tuchel’s pecking order, starting only two of the club’s ten games since late October.

Tuchel claims there is no other reason for Azpilicueta’s lack of playing time, claiming that everything was done due to circumstances.

“If he doesn’t play as much as he used to, like the last few weeks, there are various reasons,” the German added. “First and foremost, he had a shoulder injury. Second, with Trevoh [Chalobah] and Andreas [Christensen] in his positions, as well as Reecey [James] at wing-back, the team was quite strong.” He went on to say, “That’s how it is.” “If there’s anyone who knows what it’s like, it’s Azpi.” He has a peaceful demeanor. He controls every aspect of his life. There are no indications that we should be concerned.”