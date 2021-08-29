Tuchel praises the 10-man roster. Chelsea’s Reaction After Liverpool’s ‘World Turned Upside Down’

In a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel feels Chelsea demonstrated the kind of tenacity that can lead them to Premier League glory by tormenting Liverpool for 45 minutes while down a man.

Kai Havertz’s looping header put the visitors ahead before Reece James was sent off for handball on his own goal line in first-half stoppage time, and Mohamed Salah converted the subsequent penalty.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to convert their man advantage in the second half, as the European champions fought back to earn a crucial point that bolstered their title credentials.

Tuchel stated, “We showed incredible resiliency and deserved the point.”

“I can’t say enough about the team; I don’t think there’s a tougher venue to go one man down in than (Manchester) City or Anfield.

“All of a sudden, the world was turned upside down, and I can’t say enough about the team’s tenacity. It seemed like it would go on forever. I was hopeful we’d get it through and earn a well-earned point.”

The two teams, as well as Manchester United, which now has Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford, are likely to make it much more difficult for Manchester City to retain the Premier League this season.

And the season’s first heavyweight showdown did not disappoint, with a rowdy Anfield atmosphere accompanying 90 minutes of high drama that left both teams level at the top of the league after three games.

Last season, a succession of long-term injuries to key players threw Liverpool’s title defense off track.

The Reds’ blend of intense pressing and counter-attacking was back to its best early on, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip reinstated in central defence, allowing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to return to their more accustomed midfield duties.

And Klopp said he was not discouraged by the result.

“Everyone thinks playing against ten men is easy; it is a possession advantage, but their defensive system just alters in that they defend a little deeper,” Klopp explained.

“It’s still early in the season,” he says. Last year, we drew with the clearly best team in Europe. That’s fine; it’s a start. Let’s go, three games, seven points.”

With Thiago Alcantara on the bench, Klopp made the brave decision to start 18-year-old Harvey Elliott for the first time in the Premier League.

Elliott's initial attempt was inches wide, and Henderson then squandered a golden opportunity to score when he volleyed wide on his weaker left foot from Trent Alexander-cross. Arnold's