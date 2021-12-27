Tuchel praises Chelsea forward Diego Costa, who was ‘forced’ to play 90 minutes in the 3-1 victory.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was “forced” to play the entire 90 minutes in his team’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Hudon-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Ben Chilwell, and Timo Werner all tested positive for COVID-19 before Everton’s 1-1 tie earlier this month, and have since missed three games in all competitions, including last week’s 2-0 League Cup quarterfinal triumph over Brentford.

Hudon-Odoi was involved in two of Chelsea’s three goals on Sunday. The 21-year-old forward got the first penalty for the Blues and then crossed for Lukaku’s game-winning goal. Due to a slew of injuries in the Chelsea camp, Hudon-Odoi was forced to play the complete 90 minutes, which was not Tuchel’s idea given that the England international had just recently recovered from COVID-19.

“I believe he [Hudon-Odoi] was excellent today, despite the fact that we pressed him. Normally, it was obvious that he only played one half of a game, with a maximum of 60 minutes. This was already more than any fitness department advice, but he was powerful in training, therefore I wanted him on the field “According to Chelsea’s official website, Tuchel remarked in a post-match interview Sunday.

Chelsea’s third goal was scored in the 56th minute by Lukaku, who scored twice from the penalty spot.

“We opted to put Hakim Ziyech in since he only had one training session and Callum had at least two and a half, so he was participating. He overcome various challenges and adversity today. That was a crucial game for him, a game that he needed to win. We took a chance here because he had just returned from Covid “Tuchel, who would have been relieved to see Chelsea get back on track, agreed.

Chelsea have only won one of their previous four league games, a 3-2 victory over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea has slipped behind in the title race as a result of their recent troubles. With 41 points from 19 games, the Blues are in third position in the 2021-22 Premier League table, six points behind champions Manchester City.

Chelsea’s next assignment is a league match against Brighton at home on Wednesday.