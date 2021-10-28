Tuchel Not Relying Too Much On Lukaku, ‘Requested’ For Another ‘Striker’, According To Chelsea Rumors

Chelsea is rumored to be looking for a prolific striker to partner with Romelu Lukaku in the January transfer window.

This season, Romelu Lukaku may not be Chelsea’s only major signing.

Lukaku was successfully brought back to Stamford Bridge by Chelsea at the conclusion of the summer.

The Belgian made an early impact for the Blues, scoring four goals in his first four appearances.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, isn’t satisfied with only having one proven prolific striker in his side.

As a result, according to respected transfer insider Ian McGarry, the German has notified the club’s board of his wish to sign another center-forward in the January transfer window.

On “The Transfer Window,” McGarry remarked, “it is our information that he [Tuchel] has requested from the club that they recruit a striker in the January window.” “a podcast

“From what I’ve heard, no definitive shortlist has yet been created, but you can see how much they’ve relied on [Romelu] Lukaku in such a short period of time since his return to the club for his second tenure.”

Lukaku, who has gone seven club games without scoring, suffered an ankle injury during Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Malmo, adding to Chelsea’s obvious frontline troubles.

Tuchel’s need for more strikers was aided by McGarry’s revelation that injuries were a factor in his proposal.

“The fact that Romelu Lukaku will miss at least two games but perhaps up to a month in the coming weeks, as well as Timo Werner being out, has had a huge impact on this,” the writer added.

At this stage, Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund is the natural center-forward who is said to be top of Chelsea’s transfer want list.

The Blues’ relationship with Haaland grew even stronger after Tuchel reportedly joked about pairing the Norwegian goal machine with Lukaku.

Tuchel addressed his comment on Haaland, saying, “I slipped into a trap.” “In Germany, I received an award. I received an award from a publication, and they inquired about a particular athlete. Normally, I never, ever speak about other players because, well, I just don’t.” “I should have known better since I was making a joke about it and being a nice man by answering a question instead of saying ‘no, I don’t want to answer a question.’ In October, I joke about a double striker with Romelu [Lukaku], and then it’s like we’ve made an offer. But that was the setting. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.