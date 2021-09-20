Tuchel Has High Regards For Star Who Scored Game-Changing Goal Against Spurs: ‘He Was Outstanding.’

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised Thiago Silva, who became the club’s second-oldest goal scorer after scoring in Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League victory.

According to Opta Joe, Silva opened the scoring against Tottenham and became Chelsea’s second-oldest scorer after Didier Drogba, who scored against Leicester City aged 37 years and 49 days in April 2015.

N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger also scored, ensuring Chelsea’s place at the top of the 2021-22 Premier League, at least alphabetically, as they are now tied on points and goal difference with Liverpool.

An delighted Tuchel stated Silva’s performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was “amazing” in a post-match interview.

“He was exceptional. He’s so strong that he almost scored twice. For his goal, the delivery was excellent, and we are delighted that he was able to score and open the game for us today, but even in the first half, his play was amazing. Tuchel told Chelsea’s media on Sunday, “It was a wonderful performance.”

Tuchel decided to bring on Kante soon after the half-time break after failing to have a shot at goal in the first half. The Frenchman made an immediate effect in the game, and his boss praised him at the conclusion.

“He’s a very good player. If you have N’Golo, you’ve got something that everyone wants. In midfield, you have everything you need: work rate, intensity, ball wins, skikful play both off and on the ball, and even a goal today! It’s hard to believe how good he is because I see it every day in training. He’s a one-of-a-kind player. In the second half, we were strong in midfield with Jorginho and Kovacic, but N’Golo is N’Golo. In the same interview, Tuchel remarked, “He’s terrific.”

Chelsea’s next match is a League Cup match at Aston Villa on Wednesday, followed by a crucial league meeting against defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.