Tuchel, frustrated, points out the ‘Big Difference’ between Chelsea and title rivals City and Liverpool [Watch].

Chelsea’s present fitness concerns, according to a disgruntled Thomas Tuchel, are the “major gap” that separates the Blues from title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

Tuchel made his comments after Chelsea was held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday in the Premier League. As a result, Chelsea slipped four points behind league champions Man City and three points behind second-placed Liverpool in the table.

“The main difference between City and Liverpool is that neither team has any injured players. We’ve lost six or seven players; this may happen, and you need the entire squad to be competitive; otherwise, you’ll struggle. It isn’t a problem, but it is something we must accept. Today, it’s completely unneeded, but it happens to us all the time “After Chelsea’s 1-1 draw, Tuchel spoke to beIN SPORTS.

Mason Mount, who has been in superb form for Chelsea recently, took a pass from Reece James and calmly slotted it past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to put Chelsea ahead 1-0 in the 70th minute. However, four minutes later, 19-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite equalized from Anthony Gordon’s free-kick at the back post in his first league game of the season.

Mount scored his fourth Premier League goal in as many games for Chelsea. According to Opta Joe, Mount became the youngest player in Chelsea history to score in four successive league appearances at the age of 22 years and 340 days.

Tuchel claimed it’s difficult for him to figure out why they’re losing points in response to the game’s outcome. Chelsea has only won two games in the last six games in all competitions.

“I don’t believe that analyzing the problem is simple. We used to concede too many goals, but that was not the case today. Yes, we give away too many leadership positions, and you can be sure we’re looking at it with an open mind and a critical eye. But it’s not easy for me to figure out why we’re losing ground “According to Chelsea’s official website, Tuchel stated in a post-match interview.

Chelsea will have little time to reflect as they travel to the West Midlands on Sunday to play Wolves in the Premier League.