Tuchel didn’t want the $46 million midfielder and only signed him as a ‘favor’ to his agent.

Thomas Tuchel is said to have declined Chelsea’s bid to purchase Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez during the summer transfer window of 2021.

Niguez joined Chelsea on a loan agreement from Atletico Madrid on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the option to make the move permanent after the loan period was completed. Tuchel did not want Niguez to join Chelsea, but the German manager signed the midfielder as a favor to the player’s agency, according to Cadena SER in Spain.

Atletico Madrid is aware that Chelsea will not make Niguez’s $46 million signing permanent next summer.

Niguez made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa. It was his lone league start for the Blues so far. Niguez was an unused substitute for the following five league games before getting two minutes of playing time in Chelsea’s 0-3 triumph over Newcastle.

Niguez has only played 25 minutes in four Champions League matches so far, all of which came in Chelsea’s 4-0 triumph over Malmo at Stamford Bridge last month.

Tuchel’s team features N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic, thus Niguez was always going to be last in the pecking order. Niguez is thought to want to prove himself to Tuchel, but the task has become much more difficult with the recent strong performances of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley.

Last month, during Chelsea’s 5-4 League Cup victory over Southampton on penalties, Niguez played his first full 90 minutes for the club. Tuchel expressed confidence in Saul’s performance after the game, but revealed that he is concerned about the midfielder’s ability to cope with the game’s intensity.

“Was a good match for him, and a major step in the right direction. I am content. At the 70th minute, we felt he would be struggling with the intensity, but he improved and had chances and shots. Let’s keep him and give him the minutes, we reasoned. It was a wise decision on his part “In a post-match interview, Tuchel stated.

Chelsea leads the 2021-22 Premier League table with 26 points from 11 games. On Saturday, they will face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.