Tuchel, Chelsea’s manager, urges Werner to keep improving.

After scoring his first Premier League goal since April to help Chelsea beat 10-man Southampton 3-1 on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel cautioned Timo Werner that he needed to keep developing.

Werner’s goal six minutes from full-time at Stamford Bridge saved Chelsea from a frustrating end to a challenging week.

Tuchel’s team had been held to a 1-1 draw after Trevoh Chalobah’s early opener was cancelled out by James Ward-second-half Prowse’s penalty.

Chelsea maintained siege to Southampton’s goal until Werner tapped home from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross with 14 minutes remaining after Ward-Prowse was sent off for a violent tackle on Jorginho.

Chelsea ascended to the top of the Premier League with a last-minute goal from Ben Chilwell, putting them two points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who visit Manchester City on Sunday.

“He and I, as well as the entire club, are relieved. We have the sensation that every time he scores, a VAR decision will be made to take it away from him; there have been a lot of really close calls,” Tuchel remarked.

Chelsea needed this win after consecutive losses to Manchester City and Juventus.

It was a rare positive moment for Werner following a difficult first season at Chelsea, as he celebrated loudly after scoring and then smiled and joked with fans while conducting pitchside interviews.

Since the start of the season, the former RB Leipzig star has been forced to play second fiddle to Chelsea’s club record signing Romelu Lukaku, prompting speculation that Tuchel may be willing to sell him.

Werner will undoubtedly gain from the boost of confidence that his second club goal of the season would provide. Werner has had a staggering 16 goals disallowed since joining Chelsea.

Tuchel, on the other hand, has no intention of allowing the 25-year-old to relax following his match-winning heroics.

“It was a crucial goal for us to win the game. On the other hand, he was always there when he was needed,” he continued.

“We’re relieved and pleased that he scored. He has a long way to go and a lot of things to work on.”

Tuchel was rewarded for making five substitutions in the 1-0 loss to Juventus on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s energy and excitement were boosted by Chalobah, Chilwell, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who had appeared stale in their previous two outings.

"They can help us since they have such a cheerful attitude and don't feel the pressure," says the narrator. The last two games, of course, were losses.