Tuchel admits that if the $69 million star had started against Aston Villa, Chelsea would have scored more goals.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel claimed that if Jorginho had started the game against Aston Villa on Saturday, the Blues would have scored more goals.

Jorginho came off the bench at halftime in Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, where Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Croatian Mateo Kovacic scored in the 49th minute. Chelsea is currently in second place in the Premier League rankings for 2021-22.

Following a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League, Chelsea manager Tuchel praised Jorginho, calling the Italian midfielder a “very strategic player.”

“It’s been acknowledged numerous times in the context of his well-deserved Player of the Year title, and I’ve mentioned numerous times how capable he is as a player. In a post-match interview with Chelsea media on Saturday, Tuchel said, “He is a very strategic player, he has a great volume, and he is full of confidence and he can implement a rhythm for our game, and this is what he did.”

Jorginho has a “good connection” with Chelsea’s veteran center-back Thiago Silva, according to Tuchel.

“He [Jorginho] has a strong link with Thiago in terms of being powerful in the build-up and finding openings behind Aston Villa’s hard pressing, which is exactly what we did. We could have scored more goals sooner if we had played with greater calmness and possession in the final third. But this is what Jorginho does for us, and it is for this reason that we value him. He is a great player who is well-versed in the league and exudes confidence. Tuchel, who led Chelsea to Champions League glory last season, continued, “It’s a good blend.”

Unlike Thiago, who joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2020, Jorginho has been a Blue since 2018. Jorginho, who joined Chelsea for $69 million from Napoli, has been an important piece in the team’s success. In 146 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, he has 17 goals and four assists to his name.

In his first season with Chelsea, he helped the club win the Europa League. Jorginho was also instrumental in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph last season and Super Cup triumph earlier this year.