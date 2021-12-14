Tsunami ‘possible’ after 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia.

The US Geological Survey reported a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, with monitors warning of the likelihood of dangerous tsunami waves.

At 0320 GMT, the quake occurred 100 kilometers north of Maumere at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles) in the Flores Sea, according to the USGS.

“Dangerous waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 km (600 miles) of the quake epicentre,” according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The USGS said the likelihood of casualties was low, but that “recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis and landslides that may have contributed to losses,” adding that “recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis and landslides that may have contributed to losses.”

Due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of severe seismic activity where tectonic plates meet that spans from Japan through Southeast Asia and throughout the Pacific basin, Indonesia is subjected to regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake erupted off the coast of Sumatra in 2004 and caused a tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

One of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history was the Boxing Day disaster.

In 2018, a massive earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Lombok, followed by many further tremors over the next few weeks, killing over 550 people on the tourist island and nearby Sumbawa.

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake and following tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi island, killed or missing over 4,300 people later that year.