Tsimikas heaps praise on Liverpool’s star player, who might score his 100th goal against Chelsea.

Kostas Tsimikas, a left-back for Liverpool FC, has spoken out about his connection with teammate Mo Salah, who is two goals away from reaching 100 Premier League goals.

When Liverpool takes on his former club Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday, Salah may score the league’s 100th goal.

In 2014, the Egyptian attacker made his Premier League debut for Chelsea. Before transferring to Italy, he lasted fewer than two seasons with The Blues, making 19 competitive appearances for the Stamford Bridge club.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017, and he has undoubtedly been the greatest player on the Anfield team since then. Salah scored 98 goals and provided 40 assists in 160 Premier League matches during his time with Chelsea and Liverpool.

In Liverpool’s first two league games, the 29-year-old forward has scored one goal and contributed two assists. The Egyptian international is certain to score on Saturday.

Andy Robertson, Liverpool’s normal left-back, is now out with an ankle ligament injury sustained in a club-friendly match against Athletic Bilbao earlier this month. In his absence, Tsimikas has filled in at left-back for the Reds in league matches against Norwich City and Burnley, and he is set to start against Chelsea as well.

Tsimikas, the Merseyside club’s second Greek player, joined the Merseyside club last summer. Salah, the club’s superstar, has become a close buddy of his.

Tsimikas remarked of his friendship with the Egyptian national, “We’ve been extremely good buddies from day one.” He tries to assist me with anything I ask him, and he’s a really nice guy. We spend a lot of time on the practice field and have a good time. That’s what I admire about him: he’s a genuinely honest guy.”

Despite the fact that Robertson’s absence is a loss to Liverpool, it might be a fantastic opportunity for Tsimikas, who only made two Premier League games in his first season with the club in 2020-21.

“[Salah] is a goal-scoring machine. He’s incredible because no one else can score as easy as he can. He is a hard worker. He’s always in the gym or on the field. We exercise together and even practice free kicks,” Tsimikas continued.