Trusty Earns Acclaim After Stellar Performance in Celtic’s Tough Draw

Celtic’s defence received a much-needed boost after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Bologna, as Auston Trusty’s standout performance helped restore some solidity to the backline. Following a turbulent run under previous management, where the champions conceded heavily, Trusty’s commanding presence at the heart of the defence was a beacon of resilience.

Despite a late equaliser from the Serie A side, Celtic were undoubtedly buoyed by the collective effort of Trusty and his defensive partner Liam Scales, who was equally impressive. The Hoops were reduced to 10 men for the final hour after Reo Hatate’s red card, but they managed to withstand relentless pressure from Bologna, who fired off a staggering 36 shots, 11 of which were blocked.

Scales, who was marking his 25th European appearance, praised Trusty’s performance, calling it one of the best he’s ever experienced from a centre-back partner. “It felt like every ball that came into the box, it was like a magnet to his head,” said Scales. “He was absolutely brilliant. And all of this while playing on his weaker side, which is even more impressive for a left-footer.”

The pair’s growing understanding was evident, and Scales highlighted how their partnership has become increasingly effective. “We’ve played together enough now to know each other’s strengths. It’s been really enjoyable. Once you get a run of games together, it becomes easier and easier,” he added.

Defensive Resolve Amidst a Gruelling Schedule

Celtic’s defensive solidity, even with 10 men, was key to their ability to secure a point in Italy. With the score level at half-time, Scales was pragmatic about the situation. “To come away with a draw after going down to 10 men, we would have taken that at half-time,” he said. “We defended really well and just had to dig in. We had some amazing blocks and tackles, and we were happy with how it went.”

The draw was a notable achievement for a team still adjusting under new management, with Martin O’Neill taking charge once again after a turbulent period. O’Neill had earlier praised the central defensive pairing of Scales and Trusty, saying, “They’ve been really, really good for me in both spells in charge this season.”

Looking ahead to Celtic’s upcoming match against league leaders Hearts, Scales expressed confidence in the squad’s fitness and depth. Despite the short turnaround and physically demanding fixture schedule, he insisted that fatigue would not be an issue. “We have a really strong and fit squad. We’re used to playing back-to-back games, so it shouldn’t really be a problem,” he stated.