‘Trust me,’ Rafa Benitez says of his set-piece claim after Everton’s latest woes.

Rafa Benitez said that the day before Everton’s humiliating defeat to Watford, he and his team were practicing set pieces.

On Saturday, the Hornets went to Goodison Park and won their first three points under Claudio Ranieri, owing to a terrible late collapse by the hosts.

The Blues were defeated 5-2, their second loss in a row on their home ground, after conceding four goals in the space of 13 minutes.

The visitors scored two goals this season by exploiting Everton’s frailty from set pieces, a method also utilised by West Ham in their recent triumph at Goodison.

Benitez, though, admitted that he had been working on set pieces with his players just the day before at the Blues’ USA Live event immediately after the final whistle on Saturday.

The manager made the following remark: “We were working hard on the set pieces and corners to fix things yesterday [Friday].

“You’re still conceding, so think about how we can improve and give them the same belief and confidence that they had at the start of the season.

“If you’ve done something before, you can do it again. So all that’s left is for the athletes to believe in themselves.” Everton’s first match without Abdoulaye Doucoure came after the midfielder was diagnosed with a foot ailment.

On Saturday, Tom Davies took over for the Frenchman and got off to a flying start, scoring the game’s first goal just three minutes, before fading as the game progressed.

After the game, Benitez praised midfielder and fellow academy graduate Anthony Gordon’s effort, but confessed he couldn’t be satisfied.

“I told him [Davies] that you have to score goals because Doucoure was,” the Everton boss continued.

“I was glad he got off to a good start because I knew it would improve his confidence.

“Following that, we all committed mistakes as a group. We all know Anthony is a good player with a lot of potential, but he needs to be match fit in the Premier League.

“When the team loses in the manner we have lost, you can’t be satisfied because one or two players have performed well.

