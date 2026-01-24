Trump’s Text to McIlroy Sparks Viral Ryder Cup Chant

Rory McIlroy’s phone buzzed with a message from Donald Trump, igniting a moment that would soon be seen around the world. After Team Europe’s victory over the United States at the Ryder Cup, McIlroy and his teammates, including European captain Luke Donald, filmed themselves chanting, “Are you watching, Donald Trump?” The playful video was captured in the aftermath of Europe’s 15-13 triumph, a victory that sealed their dominance in the prestigious event.

The video, which quickly went viral, saw McIlroy leading the charge with his teammates laughing and celebrating their win. Trump, who had attended the opening day of the Ryder Cup, found the moment amusing, sharing it on his Truth Social account shortly afterward with the message, “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!”

The Text That Started It All

Luke Donald recently explained that the viral chant was prompted by a message from the US President. “We were just in our dressing room after the press conference, having a moment together with the team,” Donald shared with BBC Sport. “Rory was there, and he got a text from the President while we were in there. He read it out, and we thought, for a little bit of banter, we’d send a friendly video of the chant that was going around that Ryder Cup. I’m glad he liked it and enjoyed it.”

In the midst of this lighthearted exchange, USA captain Keegan Bradley fondly recalled the moment he welcomed Trump to the event. “It was great,” Bradley remembered. “Witnessing a sitting President at the grounds of a Ryder Cup or at a golf tournament, what an incredible moment. The Air Force One flyover, I’ll never forget that for the rest of my life.”

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Bradley was less pleased with the result of the weekend’s events. He acknowledged his responsibility as the captain, saying, “This is no one’s fault but mine. When you are the leader of the team and you lose, you have to take the blame. Sometimes in sports, you go up against an opponent that plays better. And they [Europe] played better than us. We gave it a great fight, that’s for sure.”