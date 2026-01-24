Trump’s Surprising Response to Ryder Cup Trolls After US Loss

Donald Trump’s reaction to a cheeky Ryder Cup trolling from Team Europe has left fans stunned, as the former president dropped his usual bravado and offered a rare display of sportsmanship following a tense defeat. The 15-13 victory for Team Europe at Bethpage Black on October 1, 2025, saw Trump, who had attended the event, becoming a subject of playful mockery after the US team’s loss.

It all began when Team Europe couldn’t resist a jab at the US president, who had made a public appearance earlier in the week. In a post on Truth Social, they cheekily asked: “Are you watching, Donald Trump?” His unexpected reply – “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations.” – stunned onlookers, as it defied the usual Trump tone of defiance and bravado. The response was seen as gracious and humble in stark contrast to the rivalry-fueled trash talk surrounding the match.

The Shane Lowry Moment

The trolling continued after the match, with Shane Lowry, the Irish golfer who helped retain the Ryder Cup for Europe, posing for a picture in front of a quote from US skipper Keegan Bradley. The boast, which had gained infamy after being featured in a Netflix documentary, echoed Bradley’s bold claim: “We are going to go to Bethpage to kick their f***** ass.” However, after Lowry’s heroic performance, the boast seemed hollow as he stood triumphantly with the cup, the statement now a distant memory.

Bradley, who had a challenging three days as captain, found himself under fire for his selection decisions and his complaints after Viktor Hovland had to withdraw due to injury. Bradley’s remarks about Europe earning a half point after Hovland’s withdrawal were met with sharp rebuttals. The US skipper’s frustrations were only amplified by the loss, while Team Europe reveled in their success.

In a direct response to Bradley’s comments, Trump was quick to weigh in, offering his take on the situation. He reminded critics that the rules surrounding a player’s withdrawal from the event had been in place for decades. “I think it’s been in place since 1971. The US has used it before… It happened in 1991 with Steve Pate,” he said, referencing previous instances where similar rules had been applied. He added, “The rule is the rule and it’s been in place for a long time.”

Trump’s comments drew attention to the long-standing traditions of the competition and provided some clarity amid the controversy. Despite the tense moments, his response to the Europeans’ playful trolling showed a level of maturity that many found surprising.

As the dust settles, the 2025 Ryder Cup is remembered not just for its thrilling conclusion but also for the surprising turn of events off the course, as even the most notorious figures in the game couldn’t escape the playful jabs of the rivalry.