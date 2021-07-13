Trump slams Obama for attending a baseball game with Castro and tells Biden not to be kind to him.

While protests and freedom movements continue in Cuba, former President Donald Trump took advantage of the situation to urge Vice President Joe Biden to stand up to Cuba’s communist government. Trump also took a shot at former President Barack Obama, who was seen enjoying a baseball game in Havana in 2016 with former Cuban President Raul Castro.

At the time of Obama’s travel to Cuba for a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban national team, Biden was the vice president. Trump claimed that Obama met Castro while the Cuban regime was “imprisoning, beating, and killing the Cuban people.”

“Biden must stand up to the Communist regime—or history will remember,” Trump declared.

In a statement, Trump said, “Don’t forget that Biden and the Democrats campaigned on overturning my extremely harsh policy on Cuba.”

The baseball game was then brought up by Trump.

“Remember when Obama went to baseball games with Castros while the Cuban people were imprisoned, beaten, and killed?”

Cubans took to the streets in rallies around the island country on Sunday, chanting “libertad,” which means “freedom.” Cubans yelled for freedom from a harsh government, and Trump sympathized with their struggle.

“I fully support the Cuban people in their quest for independence. The government must allow them to express themselves and be free! Joe Biden has no choice except to stand up to the Communist regime, or history will remember him. The Cuban people are entitled to liberty and human rights! “THEY ARE NOT FRIGHTENED!” Trump exclaimed.

Trump’s tough attitude on Cuba included scrapping an Obama-era program that permitted Cuban baseball players to play professional baseball in the United States without having to defect.

The Obama-Castro agreement was an attempt by the Obama administration to restore relations between the United States and Cuba by opening the door for trade between the two countries.

Major League Baseball (MLB) teams were required to pay a fee to the Cuban Baseball Federation (CBF) for each player they signed. However, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) claimed that the arrangement violated US trade law. In a letter to MLB, the office stated that the Cuban federation was, in fact, a branch of the Cuban government.

“Payments to the Cuban Baseball Federation are not authorized…because a payment to the Cuban Baseball Federation is a payment to the Cuban. This is a condensed version of the information.