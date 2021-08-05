Trump criticizes the USWNT, claiming that Rapinoe’s “Purple Haired Woman” “played Terribly.”

After the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) fell to Canada in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics semifinals, former President Donald Trump chastised the team for being too “woke” to win gold.

“Our soccer team, led by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze if they hadn’t been woke,” Trump claimed in a statement released through his Save America PAC.

“Woke means you lose; anything woke goes wrong, and our soccer squad has surely gone wrong,” he added.

Trump issued a statement condemning the USA women’s soccer team, which won bronze. pic.twitter.com/ZXUBdLMy8l

August 5, 2021 — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp)

The United States team lost 1-0 to Canada in the semifinal match on Monday after conceding a penalty goal. On Thursday, the USWNT defeated Australia to win the bronze medal.

Megan Rapinoe, the star forward, was also chastised by Trump, who said she played “terribly” and made a reference to her purple hair.

Trump wrote, “They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again.” “The purple-haired woman performed poorly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics rather than completing her job!”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.