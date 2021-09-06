Troy Apke Ends a Strange 19-Year Absence of White NFL Players in One Position

Troy Apke has been a member of the Washington Football Team’s roster for the past four years. He had been playing free safety for the last three years and wasn’t exactly a household name among NFL fans. He was re-signed by Washington this year, but in an unusual position for a player of his caliber. He’s classified as a cornerback this season.

Apke was named to the team’s 53-man roster as a cornerback, marking the first time a white player has made an NFL squad at that position in 19 years.

Jason Sehorn of the New York Giants was the last, with a brief career in the NFL ending in 2002.

Apke was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State, and he is listed on the team’s 2021 roster as the fifth-string cornerback. His 40-yard sprint time was 4.34 seconds, and he’s been praised for his special teams work.

Here’s why the Washington Redskins kept Troy Apke on the team: Special Teams.

1st play: Kickoff coverage tackle 2nd play: Kickoff return block On the third play, he outruns one defender in punt coverage. 4th play: Covers punts against a double team. On the fifth play, he blocks the gunner on a punt return. pic.twitter.com/mu9eWwibVm

September 1, 2021 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL)

On NBC Sports this week, Washington coach Ron Rivera remarked, “‘Trap’ is one of the top special teams players in the game.” “I mean, because of his quickness, people have to game plan for him as a gunner and as a kickoff coverage person. He’s a good vice man on the punt return team, and he’s a front-line kickoff returner.”

Apke started nine games in his first three seasons and appeared in a total of 33 games. He has 651 defensive snaps and 520 special teams snaps. He has 66 tackles and one throw interception.

Apke was nervous even after three years and great special teams play this season, when the team cut its roster to 53 players after only three preseason games.

"You obviously have a couple of nerves. But I believe I gave it my all throughout preseason and everything," Apke remarked. "I threw everything I possibly could out there. As a result, it was entirely up to them.