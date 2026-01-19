Troy Aikman Reflects on Rainy Playoff Struggles, Offers NFL Coaching Insights

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman’s candid commentary during the AFC playoff game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans has captured attention for both his personal struggles and his professional insights, which continue to shape the NFL landscape.

Broadcasting the high-stakes game from Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026, Aikman, now an analyst for ESPN, shared a revealing moment of self-reflection. As the game unfolded in heavy rain, Aikman admitted to the audience that during his playing days, weather conditions could quickly derail his performance. “If it rained, I was done,” he confessed, a comment that struck a chord with fans. His honesty about wet weather impacting his game drew praise, with one viewer on X (formerly Twitter) quipping, “You couldn’t have gotten him to admit that during his playing days, but this is just another level of greatness from the best TV analyst of all time.”

The game itself saw the Patriots emerge victorious, securing a 28-16 win and a ticket to the AFC Championship. Despite Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud’s struggles, including four first-half interceptions, the Patriots capitalized on every mistake, a stark reminder of Aikman’s own admission about dealing with the elements.

Aikman’s Broad Reach Beyond the Booth

Off the field, Aikman continues to influence the NFL through his business ventures and outspoken views. With over $40,000 in political donations to Republican causes since 1999, Aikman has been transparent about his leanings. He has also publicly criticized “woke” brands, notably calling out Bud Light through his Texas-based beer company, Eight. Aikman’s commentary isn’t limited to football, as he took a stand on American-made products in a pointed Independence Day message, urging consumers to support American-owned beer brands.

His outspoken nature extends to sports as well, with Aikman recently assisting the Miami Dolphins in their search for a new head coach following a disappointing 7-10 season in 2025. The Dolphins parted ways with head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier after the team’s failure to reach the playoffs. Aikman’s role in the search highlights his continuing influence within the NFL, with Dolphins ownership valuing his experience and connections in guiding the franchise’s next steps.

During a recent radio interview, Aikman shared his thoughts on the pressures faced by modern NFL coaches. “I’m not sure why anyone would want to go into coaching. People still are,” he remarked, pointing to trends like Super Bowl-winning coach Sean McVay’s consideration of leaving coaching for a television career. The increasing number of coaches contemplating life beyond the sideline is a trend Aikman has keenly observed. He has also weighed in on potential shifts within coaching staff structures, including speculation about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s future. Aikman remarked, “It’s a tough job right now.”

As the coaching carousel continues to spin and the NFL playoffs heat up, Aikman remains a pivotal figure bridging the league’s past and its evolving future. Fans and franchises alike will be closely watching his next move, whether in the broadcast booth, in front-office advisories, or with his vocal support for various issues affecting the league.

With his unflinching candor and insightful analysis, Aikman’s voice continues to resonate in both the world of sports and the broader cultural conversations surrounding the NFL.