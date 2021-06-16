Tristan Abrahams, a striker from Newport, has joined Carlisle United.

The 22-year-old Londoner scored eight goals for Newport last season, but he went goalless during a 14-game loan spell at Leyton Orient.

“I’m happy with this one,” Carlisle manager Chris Beech remarked. Tristan is a highly interesting player; he suits our style of play and possesses the physical traits of pace, power, and strength, as well as the technical ability to score goals.

“We were interested in Tristan last season, but Newport elected to keep him in the building, and he went on to score a flurry of goals for them early in the season.

“He’s at a wonderful age, and there’s a lot of room for us to work with him and help him improve his game. On his best days, he’ll cause all sorts of issues for opposing defenders.

“I have no doubt that our fans will rally behind him and provide him with all of the support he requires to settle in and start scoring goals.”