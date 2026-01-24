Trey Burke’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Marks Emotional Win for Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On January 23, 2026, Michigan’s Crisler Arena hosted a historic evening as Trey Burke’s jersey was retired in front of a packed crowd, highlighting a night of celebration and gratitude. The Wolverines not only triumphed over rival Ohio State 74-62, but also paid tribute to one of their most transformative players. Burke, whose stellar play helped revitalize Michigan basketball, saw his number permanently enshrined in the rafters during an emotional halftime ceremony.

A Legacy Cemented

Before the game began, Burke spoke to reporters about his journey, reflecting on his time at Michigan and what the honor meant to him. “I want [the fans] to think about not only the basketball player, but the person,” he said, adding that he hoped to be remembered as someone who helped bring the program back to national prominence. Burke’s emotional connection to the Wolverines was clear as he recalled how his freshman year almost derailed his college career. Former head coach John Beilein, who attended the ceremony, recalled the struggles Burke faced early on and how a crucial meeting with his parents helped him refocus. “He threatened to send me home my freshman year,” Burke said, acknowledging how that moment changed his perspective. “I put too much work in to blow this opportunity,” he added, signaling the beginning of his transformation into one of college basketball’s elite players.

Burke’s leadership and resilience quickly became his trademarks. In his sophomore year, he led Michigan to the Big Ten championship and won the prestigious Wooden Award as the national player of the year. He also guided the Wolverines to their first national championship game in two decades, a moment that marked a resurgence for Michigan basketball. Beilein, who coached Burke during that time, praised his star point guard’s impact on the team. “There were times he looked like a pro,” Beilein remarked, recalling how Burke’s confidence and skill set pushed Michigan to new heights. “My playbook shrunk quite a bit during that time,” Beilein quipped, acknowledging Burke’s extraordinary abilities.

While the national championship game ultimately ended in a loss, Burke’s unforgettable 30-foot three-pointer to force overtime in the Sweet 16 against Kansas remains one of the most iconic moments in Michigan basketball history. That shot symbolized Burke’s never-say-die attitude and leadership on the court, qualities that became ingrained in the team as they advanced to the national title game.

The jersey retirement ceremony itself was as much a family reunion as it was a recognition of Burke’s profound impact on Michigan. Burke was surrounded by family, including his wife, child, and several former teammates who returned to Ann Arbor to honor him. As the crowd cheered, Burke stood with his family as his banner ascended into the rafters, admitting that the moment was overwhelming. “I don’t think you can do anything you don’t imagine,” he said, reflecting on his childhood dream of one day seeing his jersey hanging in Crisler Arena.

The Wolverines’ victory over Ohio State served as a fitting backdrop for the ceremony. With players like Yaxel Lendeborg, Roddy Gayle Jr., and L.J. Cason stepping up, Michigan secured a hard-fought 74-62 win. The performance on the court was a tribute to the grit and determination that Burke had embodied during his time at Michigan.

As the game ended and fans filed out into the cold Ann Arbor night, the significance of the evening was clear. Trey Burke, once a freshman on the brink of being sent home, had become a Michigan legend. His journey, from a troubled beginning to a national icon, serves as an inspiration for future generations of Wolverines and college basketball fans alike. His jersey, now hanging high above the court, will forever remind the Michigan community of the power of resilience, hard work, and belief.