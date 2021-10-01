Trevor Ariza is dealing with an injury, and Lakers veterans may fall prey to the ‘Wolfpack Metaphor.’

The Los Angeles Lakers are unquestionably the team to follow, however some analysts prefer to maintain tabs on the health of some of the team’s more senior members.

It appears that the first player to be placed on the injured list has been identified, and his name is Trevor Ariza.

Ariza, who returned to the Lakers with the hopes of capturing another NBA title, did not practice on Thursday due to right ankle pain, according to head coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel went on to say that the injury isn’t a cause for concern.

Apart from the 36-year-old veteran, the rest of the team took part in the Lakers’ two-day practice session, which began on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Ariza was a member of the Lakers’ 2009 championship team, which was captained by the late Kobe Bryant. He’s since moved from one squad to another, but he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

He committed to a one-year agreement worth $2.6 million with the Lakers for the 2021-22 season.

Due to their squad of players over 30 years old, the Lakers are flying under the radar.

The squad, on the other hand, is dismissing the criticism and intends to prove the detractors wrong.

The Lakers’ star-studded lineup, according to American columnist and author Roland Lazenby, is more akin to a rock band.

He did warn, though, that no one is immune to the so-called wolfpack metaphor, even those with high credentials.

He associates the aforementioned word with the Ben Simmons scenario. This was in response to the harsh criticism directed at the Australian cager after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs last year.

“I’m a cynic. They’ve outsmarted themselves, I believe. They’ve regained some of their defensive flexibility, and they’ve clearly discarded role players. If you were in a rock band, you’d be dealing with names, and everyone could watch, take a solo, cheer, and go crazy. This isn’t a rock band, though. “This is a cutthroat competition,” Lazenby stated on the Sports For Bytes PH podcast with Filipino journalist Brian Yalung on September 24.

In terms of the Lakers, Lazenby is curious to see how the team can safeguard the “ancient wolves.”

“Returning to the wolfpack metaphor. You’re probably aware of what happens to aging wolves. He stated, “They become breakfast and are eaten alive.” ”Will the Lakers be able to safeguard their aging wolves? Maybe. They do, however, have unusually long teeth. It’ll be fascinating. If they do, there will be a lot of elderly individuals. Brief News from Washington Newsday.