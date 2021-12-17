Trent Alexander: ‘We haven’t cheated.’ Arnold dismisses Liverpool’s claim and reveals Mohamed Salah’s desire.

Trent Alexander-Arnold dismissed claims that Liverpool cheated in their match against Newcastle United, naming Mohamed Salah the best player on the planet.

Liverpool overcame Newcastle 3-1 at Anfield thanks to a stunning strike from Alexander-Arnold in the final stages of the game.

Former Red Jonjo Shelvey gave Newcastle the lead after seven minutes, but Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead before halftime.

Alexander-Arnold praised his Egyptian teammate, who now has 15 goals in the Premier League this season.

“It goes without saying that we’re the best in the world right now,” Alexander-Arnold added.

“He’s scoring or creating, and he’s doing it all game after game.” That’s on his mind because he’s having a tremendous season.

“Not only does he want to smash every record, but he also wants to go down in history.”

“He’s been doing that from the first season he’s been here, and he hasn’t let up, so he’ll be seeking to shatter every record he can again.”

Isaac Hayden was down inside his own box, seemingly holding his head after an aerial challenge with Ibrahima Konate, when Jota equalized.

Mike Dean let the game continue, as Jota finished his rebounding header to tie the game at 1-1.

“When the game is going on like that in their box, you can’t really look around at who’s on the ground, who’s up, you can’t,” Alexander-Arnold explained. “You’re looking for your teammates trying to score.”

“Your eyes aren’t focused on the ground, but if there are head injuries, it’s up to the referee to stop it, which he didn’t, so we played until the whistle blew and scored, which is all you can do.”

“We haven’t cheated or done anything unsportsmanlike; we have just played to the whistle and scored.”