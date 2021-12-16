Trent Alexander-Arnold stuns anybody who isn’t paying attention as Liverpool dodge an unfathomable Man City doom.

The issue about weariness in football is that it is only noticeable when games are not won.

And with a harsh December due to approach boiling point in the next fortnight or so, Liverpool are showing no indications of caving in to the pressures.

The Reds came up against a limited Newcastle United in their eighth game in only 26 days, but Jurgen Klopp’s turbo-charged players made light of their schedule by netting three more goals, bringing their total to 48 in just 17 Premier League games.

The cash-rich Magpies may have ambitions to one day challenge Liverpool for the Premier League’s top trophy, but it will be some time before their contentious ownership translates into actual, tangible success on the field.

Eddie Howe’s dreadful squad is on the verge of relegation, and even some shrewd and major signings in January may not be enough to save them at this point.

Given that Manchester City’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United earlier this week put them four points clear in a title battle that is already looking like it will be decided by razor-thin margins, anything less than a win here would have been unimaginable.

And, despite mounting fear about football’s future, Liverpool had to retain their professionalism against their struggling visitors, considering the spate of postponements already this week as we enter the busiest month of the season.

Regardless of the players’ single-minded focus, memories of Atletico Madrid’s visit in March 2020 – Liverpool’s last game for three months owing to COVID-19 – lingered for many.

The authorities will have to decide how the game will navigate its way through the growing instances now, but there was a palpable sense of anxiety in the air prior to the game’s start here.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones all missed out due to positive drug tests earlier in the day, giving Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip a chance to start at centre-back with Diogo Jota, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dropping back into midfield.

Newcastle took a surprising lead after just ten minutes when former.