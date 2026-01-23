Trent Alexander-Arnold Set to Leave Real Madrid After Disappointing Spell

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s turbulent six-month stint at Real Madrid appears to be nearing its end, with multiple reports indicating that the England defender is likely to exit the Spanish club in the upcoming transfer window. Once hailed as a game-changer for Los Blancos’ right flank, the 27-year-old’s first season in La Liga has been marred by injuries, managerial changes, and disappointing performances on the pitch.

After leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2025, Alexander-Arnold’s move to Madrid was seen as a major coup for the club. The English full-back was expected to bring much-needed creativity to the defense, but his time at the Bernabéu has been anything but successful. Limited to just 11 appearances across all competitions, with only seven starts, his impact has been far from the transformative presence Madrid had hoped for. His most recent setback came in December 2025 when he suffered a quadriceps injury that has kept him sidelined, with recovery expected to take until early February 2026.

Managerial Shake-Up and Struggles on the Pitch

On the field, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to reproduce the form that made him one of the Premier League’s standout players at Liverpool. With only one assist and no goals to his name, his defensive vulnerabilities have been exposed, leading to growing frustration within the Madrid hierarchy. Reports from Spanish media outlets suggest that the coaching staff has lost confidence in him, and some have even described his adaptation to La Liga as a failure.

The situation was further complicated by the dismissal of Xabi Alonso, who had initially supported Alexander-Arnold, following Madrid’s Super Cup defeat to Barcelona in January. Alonso’s replacement, Alvaro Arbeloa, has reportedly told the Englishman that he is not part of his future plans. Sources indicate that Arbeloa encouraged Alexander-Arnold to explore options in the summer transfer window, despite the absence of a formal directive to leave. While the player remains with Madrid for now, the writing seems to be on the wall.

As Alexander-Arnold looks toward the summer, his representatives are already exploring potential destinations for the defender, with a return to the Premier League high on the agenda. Manchester City is widely considered the front-runner, as Pep Guardiola seeks to strengthen his defensive options. However, a reunion with Liverpool, his former club, remains a possibility, though his acrimonious departure in 2025—marked by boos from Anfield fans when he returned with Madrid—could complicate matters.

The uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s future is also having an impact on his international career. The defender has only made one appearance for England since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager, and with the 2026 World Cup approaching, his chances of being selected are increasingly slim. The timing of his struggles could prove costly as the England squad takes shape ahead of the tournament in North America.

Back in England, some observers believe that Liverpool has felt Alexander-Arnold’s absence. Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer remarked that Liverpool’s recent form has been underwhelming, particularly in the full-back positions, a sentiment that highlights the void left by his departure.

As the January transfer window draws to a close, Alexander-Arnold’s next move remains uncertain. Whether he makes a Premier League return with Manchester City or another club, the next chapter in his career is likely to unfold soon. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will continue to push for a title challenge, with the team currently second in La Liga, just one point behind Barcelona.