Trent Alexander-Arnold selects the transfers that he would most like to see Liverpool make.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has stated that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min are his ideal Liverpool signings.

In 2021-22, the Reds’ star is having another fantastic season, with eight assists and two goals in just 16 Premier League appearances.

Alexander-Arnold, who is now 23 years old, is one of the best full-backs on the planet and appears poised to help Liverpool win both domestic and European titles.

However, during an interview with the Premier League’s Uncut YouTube show, the Reds academy graduate was invited to play manager and was asked which two players he would like to bring to Anfield in January.

“De Bruyne and Son,” Alexander-Arnold explained.

“I chose De Bruyne because I adore him as a player. His vision, technique, and precision. Player of distinction. It’s terrifying how many assists and chances he creates.

“Son, once again, is a standout performer. The composure, quickness, and finishing.” Alexander-Arnold was also asked which Premier League player has presented him with the most difficult task since breaking into the first team at Anfield.

While both De Bruyne and Son are evidently highly regarded by the Reds’ right-back, he chose Eden Hazard, a former Chelsea player.

He described her as “very skilled and swift.” “To be honest, he didn’t have a lot of flaws. He’d nailed it when it came to his game.

“He was an all-around player who excelled in many parts of the game by the time I met him. It’s quite difficult to cope with. As a result, I’d say him.”